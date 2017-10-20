Police seek to identify Forsyth Park vandalism suspects

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Downtown Precinct investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two male subjects suspected of a vandalism that occurred on October 18.

Police say around 11:10 p.m., two white males vandalized a monument in Forsyth Park.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identity or this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 651-6994.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.