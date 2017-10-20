Our Hometown: Tigers Rock Group hosts Weekend with a Purpose

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Join the Tigers ROCK Group as it presents its second annual ‘Weekend with a Purpose!
It’s 3-days of family-fun activities–to raise money for various charities in our community that support health and educational services and children and adults in need.

The event kicks off today at noon with a Health and Fitness Expo—at SSU’s Student Union

Tomorrow, it’s Tigers ROCK “Run With Purpose”–5K 10K and KIDS FUN RUN from 7:30 am to noon at SSU’s T.A. Wright Stadium.

There’s also the Throwback Basketball Game between
Beach and Savannah High beginning at 6:30 at SSU.

The weekend wraps up Sunday with the “INCREDIBLE: Band~Drum and Danceline Classic” starting at 3 pm at T.A. Wright Sradium.

For more information and ticket prices, visit:
tigersrockgroup.com

