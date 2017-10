SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Chatham Metro Police report that Jaylen Batts, 12, is missing. Police say he was last seen on the 600 block of Cape Street around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19. He was wearing black/white shorts and a blue shirt.

He is 5’3 and 90 lbs.

If you see him, call 911.