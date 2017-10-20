Metro: Man accused of kidnapping woman then masturbating in front of her

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Special Victims Unit investigators need help locating a man wanted for arrest for kidnapping and public indecency.

On Oct. 2, Ladon Blocker, 27, forced a female victim to walk down the block with him, and he then masturbated in front of her.

Anyone with information on Blocker’s location is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at (912) 525-3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s