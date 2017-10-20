Metro: Man accused of kidnapping woman then masturbating in front of her

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Special Victims Unit investigators need help locating a man wanted for arrest for kidnapping and public indecency.

On Oct. 2, Ladon Blocker, 27, forced a female victim to walk down the block with him, and he then masturbated in front of her.

Anyone with information on Blocker’s location is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at (912) 525-3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.