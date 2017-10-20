Meet this week’s Perfect Pets available at the Humane Society

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time again for our Perfect Pets of the week.

Say hello to Tomas! This large, sleepy 7-year-old is looking for a lap to call his own. Tomas loves cozying up with his favorite human while they read a book or binge watch a show.

Meet Tom! This goofy guy is hoping to find a family with a big backyard that he can pounce around in. Some of this 4-month-old’s favorite playmates include kids, other dogs… and cats (but he doesn’t mind being on his own.) Tom has a lot of energy and love to give, but he’s still trying to work his way around how a ball works. Could you be the one to teach him?

Smokey is a pup with a loving personality, who will bond easily with his perfect person. He’d prefer to be in a home without young children, but he does get along with other dogs! Smokey is house trained. At 4 years old, he’s officially out-grown his puppy phase, which means he’s learned all the best manners you’ll love!

Champion is born to win… your heart. He’s a 7-year-old American Bandogge Mastiff mix who is ready to inspire your next marathon (or maybe just a jog around the block.) When he isn’t helping you set your pace, he’s celebrating with cuddle time. Like any good competitor, he’s picky about teammates. So if you have a dog already, The Humane Society recommends a meet-and-greet first.

You can find out more about these Perfect Pets at the Humane Society of Coastal Georgia on Sallie Mood Drive. They’re open Tuesday through Sunday. You can find more information on their website at humanesocietysav.org.