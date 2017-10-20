McCain meets with Mattis, seeks answers on Niger attack

Jim Mattis, Joseph Dunford, John McCain
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, right, speak with Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has met with the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee as lawmakers demand answers two weeks after an ambush in the African nation of Niger killed four U.S. soldiers.

Mattis and Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona spoke privately at the lawmaker’s Capitol Hill office on Friday. Emerging from the meeting, the defense secretary pledged better lines of communication with Congress.

McCain has threatened a subpoena, frustrated with what he says is a slow response for information from the Trump administration.

“I felt we were not getting a sufficient amount of information and we are clearing a lot of that up now,” McCain said.

Earlier this week, McCain said he would hold up Trump’s nominees for key Defense Department posts until the administration delivers details about its new strategy for the war in Afghanistan.

