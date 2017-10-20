Hinesville councilman Keith Jenkins in hospital

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — According to a release from the city, Hinesville District 4 Councilman Keith Jenkins has been hospitalized due to recent health complications.

He was admitted into Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah on Tuesday, Oct. 17 and underwent a procedure on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

“Mayor Allen Brown and I visited Councilman Jenkins today and he is alert and in good spirits,” said Interim Hinesville City Manager Kenneth Howard. “At this time, we are asking the community to pray for him and his family.”

Jenkins will be released from Memorial within the next couple of days and will return to his residence in Hinesville.