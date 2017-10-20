Georgia lawmaker asks about quarantining HIV patients

The Associated Press Published:
Screenshot of Price during the committee meeting.

ATLANTA (AP) – A Georgia state lawmaker and wife of former U.S. Health Secretary Tom Price asked during a legislative committee meeting about the possibility of quarantining people with HIV.

Rep. Betty Price, whose district includes parts of Atlanta’s northern suburbs, asked the head of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s HIV Epidemiology Section during Tuesday’s meeting about the spread of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Video from the meeting shows Betty Price saying, “I don’t want to say the quarantine word, but I guess I just said it … Are there any methods, legally, that we could do that would curtail the spread?”

Price is a doctor. Her legislative biography says she worked as an anesthesiologist for more than two decades.

Price didn’t immediately respond Friday to an email seeking comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s