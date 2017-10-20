Friday Night Blitz: Halftime Update

It’s another big night of high school football around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Our Game of the Week features the Benedictine Cadets vs. Bacon County Raiders.

The Cadets have won 22- straight, but the Raiders have one of the best running backs in the 2A Region.

Get ready for highlights, final scores and a closer look at our premiere match-up: Richmond Hill vs. Glynn Academy.

Both teams went into the game undefeated, but Richmond Hill came out on top with a 12-7 win. The Wildcats are now the only team unbeaten in the 6A Region.

Halftime Scores:

Benedictine 40, Bacon County 0

Battery Creek 17, May River 7

John Paull II 12, Colleton Prep 12

Wayne County, 31, New Hampstead

Ware County 14, South Effingham 3

Savannah Christian 21, Portal 0

St. Andrew’s 7, First Baptist 7

Savannah Country Day 36, Claxton 0

Toombs County 30, Metter 0

Bulloch Academy 28, Pinewood Christian 14

Vidalia 14, Swainsboro 0

Southeast Bulloch 28, Groves 6

Whale Branch 35, Garrett 0

Calvary Day 14, McIntosh County Academy 0

Cane Bay 28, Beaufort 14

Northwood 22, Hilton Head Prep 0

Hilton Head 14, Stall 8

Jeff Davis 35, Bryan County 6

Liberty County 55, Long County 6

Final scores:

Richmond Hill 12, Glynn Academy 7

