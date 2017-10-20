Friday Night Blitz: Final high school football scores

It’s another big night of high school football around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Our Game of the Week features the Benedictine Cadets vs. Bacon County Raiders.

The Cadets have won 22- straight, but the Raiders have one of the best running backs in the 2A Region.

Get ready for highlights, final scores and a closer look at our premiere match-up: Richmond Hill vs. Glynn Academy.

Both teams went into the game undefeated, but Richmond Hill came out on top with a 12-7 win. The Wildcats are now the only team unbeaten in the 6A Region.

Final scores:

Benedictine 47, Bacon County 13

Richmond Hill 12, Glynn Academy 7

Ware County 35, South Effingham 3

Wayne County 52, New Hampstead 16

Calvary 21, McIntosh County Academy 14

Thomas Heyward 49, Palmetto Christian 12

Patrick Henry Academy 32, Calhoun Academy 22

Tattnall County 22, Pierce County 21

Hilton Head Christian 36, Bethesda 12

Southeast Bulloch 55, Groves 6

First Baptist 38, St. Andrew’s 7

Toombs County 44, Metter 6

Vidalia 14, Swainsboro 0

Savannah Christian 31, Portal 6

Lowndes 52, Camden County 10

Whale Branch 49, Garrett 6

Bulloch Academy 45, Pinewood Christian 42

Battery Creek 31, May River 20

Hilton Head High 41, Stall 14

Berkeley 73, Colleton County 43

Cane Bay 49, Beaufort 33

Savannah Country Day 36, Claxton 7

