Free child healthcare enrollment assistance offered in Effingham County

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Free in-person, enrollment and renewal assistance for child health insurance is available Saturday, October 21 at the Rincon Branch Library.

From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. assistance with Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids, Pregnancy Medicaid and other public benefits (SNAP and CAPS) will be offered.

You will be asked to provide a government-issued ID and the most recent month’s income documents.

Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids health coverage is no cost or low cost for children 0-19 years old. Eligibility for public benefit programs is based on income and family size. Check your eligibility here.

If you are unable to come to the event tonight, you may contact Campaign for Healthy Kids Enrollment Specialist, Tamara Solomon at 912-661-1272 to schedule an appointment.

For more information on the Campaign for Healthy Kids, call 912-661-3040 or visit www.coastalcampaign.org.

This event is free and open to the public. You are asked to arrive by 12:30 p.m.