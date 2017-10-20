Commissioners vote “yes” to changing inmate healthcare

SAVANNAH, GA – Chatham County Commissioners voted “yes” on Friday to changing healthcare at the Chatham County Detention Center.

The vote was for an emergency interim contract with a different provider, because the jail’s contract with CorrectHealth had ended without reaching a new agreement. According to Lee Smith, County Manager, the board only has a budget for 7.1 million dollars toward healthcare. Two weeks ago, the board voted to renew the contract with CorrectHealth, but the following week, the healthcare provider requested an additional 1.7 million dollars to renew its contract.

Although Smith arranged a new contract with Centurion of Georgia, many commissioners expressed their concerns over making a rash decision based on little information in a 20-minute time-span.

“It’s a fine thing to go ahead and save 1.7 million dollars, but when something is rammed down your throat at the last minute, I believe that the community deserves to have a commission they elect to have the information and have time to actually study it,” said Dean Kicklighter, District 7 County Commissioner.

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher sent two letters to Albert Scott, County Chairman, and Smith, to make clear he had no desire to switch providers and that he resented being left out of the decision making process. Wilcher said he believes CorrectHealth has a great working relationship with the staff and has made progress in the care of the inmates as evidenced by the recent accreditation from the Medical Association of Georgia.

“It’s not no emergency, nobody’s dying in the jail, nobody’s gonna die in the jail if I’ve got anything to do about it, it’s something other that we don’t need to just jump from point A to point B that quick,” said Wilcher in front of the Board of Commissioners.

Originally, the motion to switch providers failed. However, under the recommendation and push by Scott, the motion was put to a re-vote and passed. Kicklighter told News 3 that he felt the decision to vote was forced. “I wasn’t elected to hear that something’s great and just rubber stamp approve it. This commission has allowed the Chairman to dictate to us what’s going to happen rather than collectively working with us.”

The contract with the new provider, Centurion, will start next week and be re-assessed in eight months.