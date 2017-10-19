WATCH: Man faces 13 charges following dramatic crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. – In a matter of minutes, one car caused a lot of damage in the streets of Savannah.

On Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., Savannah Chatham Metro Police pulled over a driver in a sedan. The traffic stop took place at 37th and Abercorn streets. The driver has been identified as Martiel Leeks, 37. While the stop was being conducted, police say, the car took off traveling south on Abercorn then crashed into a vehicle while turning east of 38th Street. The driver kept going after crashing into the car before t-boning an SUV at the corner of Habersham and 38th streets.

Surveilance footage from Hari’s food store and gas station caught the crash in action. The final crash caused a utility pole to snap causing power lines to come down. Two cars flipped and one parked car near a gas pump was also damaged.

“It sounded gnarly. It was nasty” Gene Dykes said. Dykes was at home across the street from Hari’s and heard the crash. “I honestly thought that a dump truck has accidentally just spilled junkyard scraps all over the road.”

“It’s probably one of the worst accidents I’ve seen,” neighbor Jasper Erikson said. “The pole was on the power line and the car was destroyed,” he said. Erikson came home to see the damage first-hand after the crash near his home on 38th street. “There was glass everywhere, the back half of the car was caved in.”

After the crashes, two people, including Leeks, were taken to the hospital. Police discovered drugs in the car. During his arrest, an officer was minorly hurt but is okay.

Leeks was released from the hospital and now sits in the Chatham County jail with no bond. He is facing 13 charges includes marijuana charges, reckless driving and battery to an officer.