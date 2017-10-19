UPDATE: 2 dead in Liberty County accident

Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service Published: Updated:

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia State Patrol operations center in Brunswick has confirmed GSP troopers are on the scene of a fatal accident on EB Cooper Highway, Hwy. 119, in Liberty County on Thursday morning, Oct. 19.

Liberty County Coroner, Reginald Pierce has confirmed two people are dead.  The accident involved tow vehicles and occurred on EB Cooper Highway, a stretch of road from Riceboro to Walthourville.

 

The highway is currently shut down while troopers conduct the investigation. They expect the road to open around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

More to follow as it becomes available.

 

