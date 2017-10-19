SCMPD announces two new assistant chiefs

Maj. Kerry Thomas and Maj. Robert Gavin (courtesy SCMPD)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – SCMPD Police Chief Joseph Lumpkin today announced the appointment of two assistant chiefs who will replace Assistant Chief Juliette Tolbert, who officially retired in July.

Maj. Kerry Thomas and Maj. Robert Gavin will begin serving as Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s assistant chiefs on October 22.

Thomas will lead the department’s Field Operations Bureau, heading the department’s efforts and initiatives to continuously reduce crime.

Gavin will lead the department’s Administrative and Management Operations Bureau, heading the department’s efforts dedicated to systems improvement and quality assurance.

Thomas joined Savannah Police Department in 1988, and Gavin began his career there in 1994.

