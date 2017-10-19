SC police create ‘cold case’ playing cards for inmates

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials in South Carolina are sending cold case playing cards to inmates.

They feature information about locally unsolved crimes, including a photo of the victim.

Police are hoping the cards will encourage inmates to come forward with anything they may know about the cases.

Sheriff Duane Lewis of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, said, “Just one tip from these cards could change these families’ lives forever. When they’re sitting around they have a lot of idle time and some inmates brag about cases that they know about or have heard about.”

Hundreds of decks were sent out.

Each one features 52 different cold cases.