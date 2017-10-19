Protesters gather during UF Richard Spencer event

Aerial of protesters gathering during Richard Spencer's event at the University of Florida (via NBC/WESH)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WESH) – Protesters are gathered in the town of Gainesville as Richard Spencer speaks at the University of Florida Thursday afternoon.

The town has been preparing for Spencer’s appearance this week at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for Performing Arts.

State troopers, police and sheriff’s deputies from across the state are in Gainesville to aid with any demonstrators or protesters.

The security increase comes on the heels of Spencer’s participation in a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence in August.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Monday, saying that a “threat of a potential emergency is imminent” in Alachua County.

Scott has also activated the Florida National Guard to help with security if it is needed.

