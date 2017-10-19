Protesters gather during UF Richard Spencer event

Related Coverage White nationalist Richard Spencer to speak at Univ. of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WESH) – Protesters are gathered in the town of Gainesville as Richard Spencer speaks at the University of Florida Thursday afternoon.

The town has been preparing for Spencer’s appearance this week at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for Performing Arts.

State troopers, police and sheriff’s deputies from across the state are in Gainesville to aid with any demonstrators or protesters.

The security increase comes on the heels of Spencer’s participation in a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence in August.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Monday, saying that a “threat of a potential emergency is imminent” in Alachua County.

Scott has also activated the Florida National Guard to help with security if it is needed.

Everyone is welcome at #SpenceratUF. This is going to be an important dialogue for the entire community. — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) October 19, 2017

Trooper high fives protesters as they make it past the second barricade @TheAlligator #SpenceratUF pic.twitter.com/89GyQ3vcBO — David Hoffman (@hoffdavid123) October 19, 2017

Jennie Richards, 39, carries a sign saying "So Bad Even Introverts Are Here" #SpencerAtUF pic.twitter.com/VLwTwyMXvv — Lawson Nuland (@lawsonnuland) October 19, 2017