Port Wentworth mayoral race begins with public forum

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The mayoral race for the City of Port Wentworth begins tonight with a forum at the Holiday Inn Express on Highway 21.

After more than a decade, Mayor Glenn Jones is stepping down from the position and now two candidates are going head to head.

The two candidates are Tim Holbrook and Gary Norton – both with very different views on how government should be run.

With the November 7 election right around the corner, the mayoral candidates will have the opportunity tonight to speak with the voting public.

Holbrook and Norton will each begin with a statement and then the public can ask any questions they may have.

