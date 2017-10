Every 98 seconds someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted.

That means every single day more than 570 people are affected by sexual violence.

This Sunday, October 22, beginning at 2 pm, survivors are invited to raise their voices and share their stories of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and rape during an open mic at Space Cat Books on Bull Street.

The event is co-sponsored by STAR (Savannah Taking Action for Resistance) & Space Cat Books. Click here for more information.