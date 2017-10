Jennings battled through three surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, and a mastectomy. She says the power of music helped her heal. So, she created the Cancer Survivors Choir. Now she’s inviting other survivors, fighters, and family members of those touched by the disease to join her in song.

Click the video box to watch our interview.

Music Heals Concert

Sunday, October 29

5 pm

Greater Emmanuel Tabernacle

1101 Stiles Avenue

(912) 655-9562

It’s not too late to join!