Husband says he wasn’t informed of wife’s death in Quacco Road fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man who says he is married to the woman killed in yesterday’s mobile home fire is questioning why he wasn’t informed about the tragedy.

Anthony Qualia lives out of state and says no one told him that his spouse, Lauren Qualia died in a mobile home fire on Quacco Road.

“I just wish that they would have told me, they would have at least tried to reach out or something,” says Qualia. “It’s hard when you try to reach out yourself cause then the only person that can lessen the blow is me and it’s not easy to handle something like that yourself.”

Qualia says he and Lauren married in 2004. Although they live in separate states, he says they never divorced.

The couple had two sons together, one 11-year-old who lives with Qualia and one 13-year-old who lives in Savannah. He says he has yet to tell the youngest son about his mother’s death.

Qualia says he has reached out to the family but has heard nothing. As for his sons, he thinks they should spend this time mourning together.

“I think they probably really need each other right now. That’s the last shred, their common bond that was a mother I think is something that’s going to link them for the rest of their lives,” Qualia explains.

The fatal fire also took the life of Lily Qualia, Lauren’s 5-year-old daughter.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say it was likely due to an electrical malfunction in the kitchen of the mobile home.