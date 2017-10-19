Health department to investigate why students are getting sick at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The health department was at Georgia Tech University Wednesday investigating what’s making students sick.

As many as 50 people fell ill after eating at a school dining hall.

An anonymous student said, “It was a horrible feeling.”

Several students, including this freshman who didn’t want to show his face on camera were sent to area hospitals after falling ill. He says the food in the dining hall is to blame.

“The experience during that 48 hours was traumatizing.”

He says he went to this campus dining hall off North Avenue on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

There he at a sandwich, chicken, and veggies, but a few hours later… “I got sick, I started to feel stomach pain and I threw up, I vomited, I had diarrhea.”

Later that night, he continued to experience the symptoms and developed a severe fever.

He says it got so bad he had to go to urgent care.

After the examination, the doctor gave him this– antibiotics, medication and a shot.

Matthew Hunter a student said, “It does concern me.”

Hunter says his roommate also got sick over the weekend.

“We thought it was a stomach but at the time, he was throwing up basically all night.”

Students received an email alert from the school notifying them of the issue.

I reached out to the school to see what they were planning on doing since and received this statement.

“We’re working together to assist students and investigate the cause of illness. No consistent food source, activity, or residence location has been identified as the cause so far”

We reached out to the Fulton County Board of Health and was told that they are conducting an investigation and will visit the dining hall Wednesday.

Meantime, some students tell me it’s the schools responsibility to find out what caused this? And plan to eat elsewhere.

“I don’t intend to eat at the dining hall anymore.”

Health investigators hope to have more information by the end of the week.