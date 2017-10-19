East End Provisions to open in historic building on Broughton Street

Built in 1898, the building on the corner of Broughton and Price Streets has housed a number of businesses through the years.
Opening soon — East End Provisions — a Nouveau American Restaurant named for its roots as a grocery and provisions store.
