Chatham County Sheriff: I’m not happy about switch in healthcare provider at the jail

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher remains concerned about how the contract for a healthcare provider at the Chatham County jail is being handled. He says he’s been left out of the process.

In a letter sent this week to Chatham County Chair Al Scott and Chatham County Manager Lee Smith, Wilcher makes known his preference for the current provider CorrectHealth.

“I have communicated with County staff my satisfaction with CorrectHealth,” the letter to Scott reads. “I stand by that statement. I feel CorrectHealth has worked well with staff and has made progress in the care of the inmates as is evidenced by the recent accreditation and report by the Medical Association of Georgia.”

In his letter to Smith, Wilcher says he “never agreed to this radical change.” He goes on to write that Lee “has consistently left him (Wilcher) out of the discussions and that it’s clear Lee is trying to run the County Taxpayer’s Detention Center from Bull Street and doing so without the first bit of medical and/or law enforcement experience.”

Wilcher didn’t mince words when we spoke on Thursday. “I’m not gong to take orders from Bull Street – I don’t work for Bull Street. I work for you as the taxpayer.”

Wilcher says he remains concerned about a new provider and that he first heard the name of Centurion in August when county officials said that Centurion may be a back up if plans fell threw with CorrectHealth. “i questioned that and they said – Oh it’s just a thing we were looking at as a backup and I said well, you all didn’t ask my input on it and then I went through the contract – I went through the proposal and a fifth grader could have written it better.”

“My job is to make sure that those inmates are taken care of properly with medical care and the cheapest is not always the best,” said Wilcher.

The sheriff is assuming the new contractor may charge Chatham County less for healthcare services at the jail, but as of Thursday morning, told us he had not seen the contract. “Well my concern right now is they haven’t involved me in the contract,” Wilcher told us.

In his letter to County Manager Smith, Wilcher says he’s had no opportunity to vet the new provider and also said he’s greatly troubled by the way County staff has gone about trying to micromanage a critical function of the jail operation.

Wilcher said he’s also concerned about the short transition period called for by the County to switch providers. It’s never going to happen, ” he said. “You can’t make that happen in the next two weeks.