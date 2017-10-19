Breaking News: Long County teacher arrested, charged with sexual assault

Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service Published: Updated:

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said in a statement Kayla Camille Berrie, a teacher assigned to Long County High School was arrested Wednesday morning, Oct. 18, and charged with sexual assault on a female student.

The arrest came after a four-month investigation of the alleged assault.

Berrie is currently out on a $5,000 bond.

According to the Long County High School website, Berrie who has been suspended, served as director of choral activities and assistant band director at Long County High School.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s