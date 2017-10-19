Breaking News: Long County teacher arrested, charged with sexual assault

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said in a statement Kayla Camille Berrie, a teacher assigned to Long County High School was arrested Wednesday morning, Oct. 18, and charged with sexual assault on a female student.

The arrest came after a four-month investigation of the alleged assault.

Berrie is currently out on a $5,000 bond.

According to the Long County High School website, Berrie who has been suspended, served as director of choral activities and assistant band director at Long County High School.