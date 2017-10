When a police officer or firefighter is hurt or killed in the line of duty, the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire steps in to help their families. To date, the non-profit organization has given more than $1.2 million to help with mortgages, education costs and more.

Saturday, October 21, they’re hosting their second Red, White & Blue BBQ in Ellis Square. 100% of the proceeds will go to the families of first responders.