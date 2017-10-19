10 out of 13 midsize cars earn good ratings in new passenger-side crash tests

(NBC News) — A highway safety group has added a new crash test to make sure a front-seat passenger is just as protected as the driver in certain type crashes.

Turns out, all passenger-side airbag systems are not created equal–especially when it comes to protecting the passenger versus the driver.

After suspecting as much, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has added to its routine, a new, small overlap front crash test.

Becky Mueller, Senior Research Engineer for IIHS said, “An impact with a tree, post, pole, different things off the side of the road”

And the results on 13 midsize 2017-18 automobiles like the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord and Nissan Altima are pretty good.

According to Mueller, “We have 10 vehicles getting our good rating, 1 acceptable and 2 with marginal ratings”

Mueller added that those two with marginal ratings from the Volkswagen Passat and chevy Malibu were because of insufficient airbag protection.

“The restraint system didn’t do a good job of protecting the dummy’s head from contacting the dash.”

Attempts to reach Volkswagen and Chevrolet for comment weren’t successful.

The IIHS says passing this new passenger side crash test will be mandatory for any carmaker hoping to get a top safety pick plus rating this year.

For the full crash test results, go to: http://multivu.prnewswire.com/broadcast/81991161/press.html