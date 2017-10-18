Woman rescued after jumping from Broad River Bridge

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, a woman jumped from Broad River Bridge this morning, Oct. 18. She was rescued by first responders with the assistance of private boater.

At around 9 a.m., a motorist observed a woman jump into the water from the Broad River Bridge and called 911.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and Burton Fire District personnel responded. They say that as they arrived at the boat landing, they flagged down a man who was out in the water on his boat.

The man steered his boat to the deputies and fire personnel and offered them a ride to find the woman.

Deputies and fire personnel boarded his boat, while other responders went onto the bridge where they spotted the woman floating in the water.

She was recovered from the water by deputies and fire personnel on-board.

The woman was responsive when they pulled her from the water and was brought safely back to the boat landing. She was then transported by Emergency Medical Services to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.