Volunteers needed for Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival is looking for volunteers to help ensure this year’s event is a success.

The Seafood Festival is an annual event which began in 1985 as a small community fair. Now, people from all over the southeast come to sample southern hospitality and enjoy delicious seafood at the same time.

The festival features music, craft and business booths, and of course delicious seafood from Coastal Georgia.

If you would like to help out at the 18th annual event, just visit here. Volunteers are needed for October 20 to October 22.