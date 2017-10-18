Video: Sailors found dead days apart in Georgia house

KINGSLAND, Ga. (CNN) — Authorities say two U.S. sailors died of apparent drug overdoses in the last week.

The sailors served at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. They were found dead days apart at a Georgia home.

Neighbor Jenette O’Conner, said, “It’s just shocking, probably the most shocking thing I’ve ever heard.”

Many friends and neighbors like O’Connor are trying to make sense of what happened to U.S. Navy sailors Ty Bell and Brian Jarrell who were found dead in their home just days apart.

“I just wish there was something that we could’ve done to foresee what was going to happen, maybe help them.”

Police started investigating Thursday after getting a report of an unconscious man at a home on Spinnaker Circle.

Brian Jarrell was found dead, face down, in a back bedroom.

The day before his body was discovered the 25-year-old father was reported missing during a Disney vacation with his family.

According to this report, Jarrell’s wife said her husband went back to the hotel room because he wasn’t feeling well but disappeared.

His shipmates later found Jarrell at the Spinnaker Circle home, owned by another sailor, Ty Bell.

Friends say Bell was devastated after losing his best friend.

He was found just four days later, dead inside the same home.

A witness said Bell had a white foamy substance coming from his nose.

O’Conner said, “It’s just a tragic loss to the families, the country, everybody.”

A Navy official believes the overdoses were a result of cocaine, but cautioned there is a toxicology report pending.