‘The Wall That Heals’ arrives in Metter to honor Vietnam veterans

Video courtesy of Metter High School students

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Wall That Heals, an exhibit featuring a half-scale replica of the D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial, arrived in Metter today.

Students from Camden County Schools lined the sidewalks this morning to greet a motorcade escorting the memorial to the exhibit site.

The 250-foot memorial honors those killed in the line of duty during the Vietnam War, but it also serves as a mobile education center.

The trailer that carries The Wall opens up to display cases of letters, photos and memorabilia from D.C. It also includes a map of Vietnam and an overview of the conflict there.

Volunteer training will be held today at 5:30 p.m. to prepare for the opening tomorrow.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, The Wall That Heals will be open 24 hours to visitors until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 22.

For more information visit the website here: http://www.vvmf.org/.