Sheriff IDs teen killed in Long County accident

Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service Published:

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A 17-year old Long County teen was killed in a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

According to Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles, the teen–identified as Daniel Luna–was killed when his vehicle left the road on Ga. Hwy. 301, six miles outside Ludowici, striking a tree and bursting into flames.

Nobles said the accident occurred around 4:15 pm.  Luna was pronounced dead at the scene and the accident is currently under investigation through the Long County Sheriffs Office.

