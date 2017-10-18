Report: Savannah man drowned at SeaWorld water park over summer

The Associated Press Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A Georgia man drowned at SeaWorld Orlando’s Aquatica water park this past summer.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Florida theme park disclosed 58-year-old Michael Stone’s July 16 death in a state report made public Monday.

Stone had been a resident at Je’DaDe Personal Care Home in Savannah.

He and 13 other residents were in Florida for a three-day trip when they went to Aquatica. An Orange County Sheriff’s Office report says Stone had been wearing a life vest in a 3-feet deep (0.91-meters deep), river-style attraction just before he was found unresponsive and pulled from the water.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A medical examiner determined that Stone drowned. Officials say Stone had suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes and a history of strokes and seizures.

