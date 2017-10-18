Our Hometown: AWWIN honors Top Ten Working Women

We all know women rock, but sometimes many women don’t get the recognition they deserve.

Join AWWIN, Inc– that’s Assisting Working Women in Need– for a Fun filled evening with entertain, great food, a silent auction, prizes, and networking as they honor 10 Outstanding Women in our community.

This year’s theme is ‘Change Agent.’

The keynote speaker is Brynn Grant, Chief Operating Officer of SEDA & Vice President of World Trade Center Savannah.

News 3’s Kim Gusby and Rob Lanham of Silver Lake Automation will serve as emcees.

The event will take place this Friday, October 20, beginning at 7 o’clock at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

Tickets are still available.

Proceeds benefit AWWIN– a local non-profit designed to assist single working low income women and their children.

Over the past seventeen years, AWWIN has assisted more than 2-thousand families in Savannah and the Coastal Empire.

For more information, visit: awwininc.org.