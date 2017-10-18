“Me, Too” campaign draws local supporters, survivors together to share experiences

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Days after a the #MeToo tweet was posted, thousands of men and women continue to speak out against sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Kristy Edenfield says seeing post after post was emotional.

“It’s wonderful to see the wall of silence is finally being broken down,” she said.

Edenfield says it’s a wall that has prevented victims from speaking out earlier.

“It is something that has happen to every woman I know and it has happened to a lot of men,” she said.

Women, including herself.

“My first experience with sexual harassment was when I was in third grade and I had a boy on the playground that was lifting up my skirt and making a gesture that he wanted to have sex with me,” Edenfield said.

She says there have been multiple occasions throughout her life where she has been sexual harassed. Now, years later, she has dedicated herself to empowering women of all ages to have the courage to come out of hiding and hold those responsible for sexual harassment and abuse. She is quick to add victims do not owe their community, or news feed, their story. She says people should not be pressured in sharing which can further a cycle of bullying.

“It opens the eyes of the rest of the community how pervasive this is and hopefully we’ll have men step up and say I’m not going to tolerate this anymore. We need men to be involved in this conversation,” she said. “This is a man’s issue just as much as a woman’s issue.”

Edenfield leads Savannah Taking Action for Resistance. On Sunday, S.T.A.R. is hosting a “Me, Too” event where men and women are encouraged to share their stories and offer support to friends, family, and neighbors. The event goes from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Space Cat Books on Bull Street in Savannah.

“Sometimes it’s very therapeutic to say what happened to you. And many of the women who come out will have multiple stories,” she said.

On Wednesday, The Foundry Coffee Pub is hosting a “Me, Too: Power and Sexual Assault” event at 8:00 p.m. on Anderson Street in Savannah Street.

Beside attending events, Edenfield challenges people, especially men, to make difference in the their daily conversation that can make a big impact.

“When there is locker room talk, they need to be the ones to say, ‘Knock it off,’ to their friends” she said. “When they are seeing women being sexually harassed in the workplace they need to be the ones to confront the other men in the office.”