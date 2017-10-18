Man sentenced to 50 years for murder of Bluffton restaurant owner

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A man who ambushed and shot a Bluffton restaurant owner at his home has been convicted of murder.

A Beaufort County jury today found Samuel Thompson Collins, 29, guilty of killing Jonathan Cherol shortly after midnight on October 27, 2015.

Cherol was sitting with a friend on the porch of his house in the Pinecrest subdivision of Bluffton when he was shot and killed by Collins.

The jury only deliberated for about an hour today. The District Attorney says DNA and surveillance video were key in Collins’ conviction.

In addition to murder, he was also convicted of using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.