Jerry Sandusky denied new trial on child sex abuse charges

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
via NBC News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Jerry Sandusky’s hopes of getting a new trial are dashed after a judge declined to overturn his conviction for sexual abuse of 10 boys in one of the biggest scandals in college football history.

A Pennsylvania judge on Wednesday denied the former Penn State assistant football coach’s request for another chance to convince a jury he’s innocent, as Sandusky has consistently maintained.

The case led to major structural and procedural changes at Penn State and cost the university well over $200 million in fines, settlements and other costs.

The 73-year-old Sandusky had argued that he didn’t receive adequate representation at trial and that prosecutors should have disclosed more details about changes to victims’ stories.

Sandusky has 30 days to appeal to the Superior Court.

He is serving a 30- to 60-year prison sentence.

