Gymnast McKayla Maroney alleges sexual abuse by team doctor

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this July 29, 2012, file photo, U.S. gymnast McKayla Maroney poses after completing her routine on the vault during the Artistic Gymnastic women's qualifications at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Maroney posted a statement on Twitter Oct. 18, 2017, in which she said she was molested for years by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

By The Associated Press

Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

The 21-year-old posted a lengthy statement on Twitter on Wednesday that detailed the allegations of abuse.

She says the abuse began at one of her first team training camps and also occurred before events at the 2012 Olympics.

She and her teammates won gold for the U.S. in London and Maroney took an individual silver medal on the vault. Nassar is in prison in Michigan after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

He is awaiting trial on separate criminal sexual conduct charges and has been sued by more than 125 women alleging abuse. His lawyers and USA Gymnastics didn’t immediately return requests seeking comment Wednesday.

