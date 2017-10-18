Georgia State Senator Giving Away “Bump Stock”

It was a key part of the Las Vegas shooter’s arsenal, now one Georgia Gubernatorial candidate is using the “bump stock” as a rallying tool.

He wants to show “solidarity with gun owners across the nation.”

That’s why Michael Williams says he is giving away a bump fire stock to one of his supporters.

On his election website current Georgia State Senator Michael Williams has a page where you can sign up to win a bump fire stock, just by signing up.

When its attached to a semi-automatic rifle, the bump stock allows someone to fire off almost double the amount of shots. It was used by Las Vegas shooter Steven Paddock as he killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

Williams says while that tragedy “broke his heart” – banning or regulating bump stocks he called “cheap political lip service.”

“I lost my father when I was 14,” explained Michael Williams. “I nearly lost my son two years ago. I understand the heartache and the pain that goes along with losing a loved one prematurely. But once again we are talking about the safety of our country, and using and exercising our second amendment rights. and while it might be uncomfortable at times, its something we have to start doing.”

A little-known device called a “bump stock” is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in South Jordan, Utah. Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock bought 33 guns within the last year, but that didn’t raise any red flags. Neither did the mountains of ammunition he was stockpiling, or the bump stocks found in his hotel room that allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic fully automatic weapons. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Williams also told CNN that the bump stock quote “may have prevented more casualties and injuries.” because it leads to inconsistencies and inaccuracy.

But the current Georgia state senator did not have any evidence about that claim or cite any experts.

Even the NRA says that bump stocks should be subject to “further regulation” but it is opposed to a “legislative fix”.

