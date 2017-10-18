Georgia rescue group combines horses and yoga

WXIA Staff Published:

CUMMING, Ga. (WXIA) – A group of yogis at Save the Horses in Cumming, Georgia is combining horses and yoga to create a new experience.

“I’ve done yoga before,” Ivonne Wetzels said.  “I’ve ridden horses since I was 8, but combining the two was interesting to me.”

The idea inspired Wetzels to revive a special yoga class at the horse rescue retreat, guiding a class of animal lovers through yoga poses atop a horse.

The class forgoes saddles and advanced yoga postures like headstands in favor of gentle twists and backbends.

“Just getting out in nature,” yoga instructor Jacqueline Gang said. “Loving on these big beautiful animals and teaching people about managing stress better.”

Tap or click here to read more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s