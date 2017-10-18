Georgia rescue group combines horses and yoga

CUMMING, Ga. (WXIA) – A group of yogis at Save the Horses in Cumming, Georgia is combining horses and yoga to create a new experience.

“I’ve done yoga before,” Ivonne Wetzels said. “I’ve ridden horses since I was 8, but combining the two was interesting to me.”

The idea inspired Wetzels to revive a special yoga class at the horse rescue retreat, guiding a class of animal lovers through yoga poses atop a horse.

The class forgoes saddles and advanced yoga postures like headstands in favor of gentle twists and backbends.

“Just getting out in nature,” yoga instructor Jacqueline Gang said. “Loving on these big beautiful animals and teaching people about managing stress better.”

