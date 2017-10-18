DEVELOPING: City could stop 911 services for Chatham Co. municipalities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah plans to stop emergency and dispatch services for other Chatham County municipalities if communities cannot come to a mutual agreement.

City Manager Rob Hernandez says that the city cannot legally provide 911 services unless an agreement is in place with neighboring communities.

With the exception of Tybee Island, notices have been sent to surrounding communities to establish agreements prior to January 1, 2018.

READ: Full letters to cities about E-911 Services

“This agreement will allow us to continue to provide these services to your jurisdiction while ensuring participating entities pay their equitable share of the Center’s total costs,” Hernandez writes.

He adds that it is not an issue of money.

Bloomingdale, Garden City, Thunderbolt, Pooler and Port Wentworth would be affected.