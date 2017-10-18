Bringing back a lost tradition- Midway cemetery hosts ‘Ancestor Grave Decoration Day’

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Graveyards tell stories of families from years past. Midway’s African American Heritage Trail Preservation committee is planning a unique event to observe Halloween while also protecting African American history and culture.

‘Ancestor Grave Decoration Day’ will take place Saturday, October 28, at Midway First Presbyterian Cemetery. The program includes singing traditional spirituals, reading from the Gullah-Geechee Bible, prayer, and a Libation Ceremony in honor of the dead at various African American cemeteries in east Liberty County. Participating families will also have a chance to record their family history at the Oral History Video Booth. The event is open to the public.

