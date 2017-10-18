Mother and daughter die in mobile home fire on Quacco Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 5-year-old girl and her mother were killed in a fire that broke out early Wednesday on Quacco Road.

The home was already 50 percent involved when Chatham Fire crews arrived on scene at 3:06 a.m.

Firefighters found 5-year-old Lily Qualia in her mother’s room at the back of the mobile home. She was revived at the scene and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Her mother, Lauren Qualia, 35, died at the scene.

News 3, spoke to one neighbor who spent time with the two on a daily basis.

“Lauren asked me to keep her daughter yesterday while she worked. So I spent some time with her, took her out to dinner with my son and we had such a good time and her mom came to get her around 8:30 p.m. (Tuesday), and took her home,” says Karen Vosburgh.

Vosburgh has been friends with Qualia for many years. She says the mother and daughter lived at the residence going on three years and their children went to Gould Elementary School together. This was Lilys’ first year at the school.

“Use to go to the bus stop with Lauren and her daughter — my son catches the bus with her. We talk about our kids and life and what we went through. Kids laughing and playing,” says Vosburgh.

Chatham Fire also reports that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is helping with the investigation, but there is no word on why ATF was called ito help.

Officials believe the fire began in the front of the home.

News 3 will continue to follow this story.