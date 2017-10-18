Breaking News: Fire destroys mobile home on Quacco Road

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire broke out early Wednesday morning and destroyed a mobile home at 201 Quacco Road.

Chatham Fire crews arrived on scene at 3:06 a.m. and the home was already 50 percent involved. Two victims were inside: one  female adult and a 5-year-old child. The child was taken to the hospital and there is no word yet on the child’s condition.

Chatham Fire also reports that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is on the scene to help with the investigation but there is no word on why ATF was called in to help.

We’ll continue to follow this story.

