“Why aren’t we getting any help?” Westlake neighbors looking for aid amid ‘uninhabitable’ conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. – After weeks of filing requests for work orders, Westlake neighbors say they are fed up with their living conditions with no improvement.

Sierra Weaver says she has lived in Westlake for six years and has continually had problems. Most recently she showed WSAV a hole in her ceiling, she says, came when her son, stepped into a closet and stepped through the floor, installation, and straight through to the ceiling of the downstairs living room.

“So now I’m just sitting here with this big hole inside my ceiling,” Weaver said.

She says the hole happened three weeks ago. Since then, she says, she has reported it to the front office of Westlake and the rent manager, but hasn’t heard anything back.

“They know we have kids in them. Why aren’t we getting any help?,” Weaver asked.

Olivia Johnson is asking the same question. In addition to continuous flooding and mold in her home, she now is currently with conditions too graphic to show in full display on television.

“I have feces in my toilet from October 9 with no water,” she said. “Feces was pushing up out of the toilet as well as the sides of the toilet and the side of the bathtub,”

She says she called Westlake Apartments, the rent manager, and sought help from a maintenance worker. She said there hasn’t been a maintenance employee on staff for months. Johnson told News 3 the rent manger isn’t often available or seen for weeks at a time, never showed up to her door.

“No one ever came, no one ever called, she quit,” she said of the rent manager.

New 3 reached out to Westlake Apartments, Chatham County Commission, Tree Top Management, the owners of Westlake Apartments to find out when these problems, along with others, could be addressed. News 3 is waiting on a response from all three entities.

Johnson said she had to seek legal counsel which encouraged her to move herself and her son out of the apartment, claiming the conditions are “uninhabitable.” On Monday, Johnson reportedly went before a judge in order to find help. Johnson told News 3, the judge told Tree Top in a phone call conference they must address the tenants problems.

Johnson told News 3, she expected someone from Westlake to be at her door to address and fix her toilet and other issues.

News 3 reached out to United Way of the Coastal Empire to see if the organization could aid Johnson and her son. The chapter’s president, Greg Schroeder and his team reached out to Johnson and told New 3 they plan to help her with whatever immediate needs are most helpful.