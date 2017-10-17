Team evacuates 103-year-old woman from Puerto Rico

MIAMI (WSAV) – A 103-year-old Puerto Rican woman is among a group of evacuees taken to Florida this weekend.

Thousands still live in dangerous conditions in the U.S. territory, but Angela Parrilla was able to get back to the mainland.

She has been living without power or running water for weeks because of Hurricane Maria.

“How many 103-year-olds can be on an island?” asked Debora Ybarra, a nurse in Puerto Rico, adding, “We found her and when I found her, I couldn’t believe it.”

It took a team effort to get her out of Puerto Rico, including a helicopter ride to San Juan and a chartered plane to the mainland.

Though Parilla was okay, Ybarra says the main issue is that there are limited medications and access to emergency services.

“I needed to get them off the island,” said Zandra Velez, a family member. “It was totally impossible to get a flight out. I called and pleaded.”

Parrilla will be living in with family in Orlando. She says she has two more elderly relatives in Puerto Rico and is concerned about them.