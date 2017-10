It’s no secret– Savannah is known as one of America’s most haunted cities.

To live up to our reputation, all month, the Massie Heritage Center will host walking tours featuring some of Savannah’s most historic homes and the haunting tales of their ghostly past.

Tours begin at the Massie Heritage Center at 5 PM and end in Calhoun Square at 6 PM.

Dates are October 17, 19, 24, 26, and 30.

The cost is $15 per person.

To register or for more information, call: (912) 395-5070.