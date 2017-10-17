Oatland Island Wildlife Center hosts annual Halloween Hike

It’s time for Oatland Island Wildlife Center’s annual Halloween Hike!

The not too scary and very friendly event will be held for two evenings this Friday, October 21 and Saturday, 22 from 5 until 8 p.m.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and comfortable walking shoes. Treat bags will be provided.

In addition to the hike There will be lots of other children’s activities such as face painting, fossil hunting, games and crafts and food concessions will be available!

Admission is $10.00 per child, $5 per adult, CASH ONLY!

For more information call: 912-395-1500 or visit Oatland’s web site at: www.oatlandisland.org.