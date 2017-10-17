NFL players, owners meet to discuss social issues

By Published:
Roger Goodell addresses the media after an NFL owner meeting (via NBC News)

NEW YORK (NBC News) – NFL players and owners met today at the league’s headquarters to discuss social issues.

Among the topics discussed was enhancing the players’ platforms for speaking out about certain issues.

“We spent today talking about the issues that our players have been trying to bring attention to,” said Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the NFL.

Goodell said the players shared just how deeply they felt about them.

He said the meeting today was focused on discussing social issues and not the controversy surrounding players kneeling in protest during the national anthem.

