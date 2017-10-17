New healthcare provider sought for Chatham County Detention Center

After 14 months, Chatham County and Correct Health, the company contracted to provide services to inmates at the Chatham County Detention Center are parting ways. Officials say contract negotiations between the two sides broke down and that Correct Health is out as of October 27.

A statement from Chatham County said “at the end of the negotiations Chatham County staff, the County Attorney, Sheriff John T. Wilcher and Correct Health mutually decided not to extend or renew the conract. Correct health has agreed to provide services unitl October 27, 2017 to provide for a transition period.”

However, we’re told that Sheriff Wilcher was reportedly left out of negotiations and did not necessarily support the exit of Correct Health

The County says it is now negotiating a contract with Centurion Healthcare. County Chairman Al Scott says that most likely will be an interim contract and after that, permanent bids for a provider may be solicited. Scott also said the county budget which was just approved in July has a fixed budget of about $7 million for healthcare services at the jail.

Correct Health took over in August of 2016 amid high expectations that health services, specifically mental health services for prisoners would improve. Since the company has been in charge, there have been four deaths at the jail, one of natural causes and three suicides.